Peter Lawrence Hubler of Stoughton died peacefully on May 21, 2020. He is remembered by his family for his generosity of spirit, kindness of heart, and wonderful sense of humor. Devoted father of Matthew James Hubler of Fredericksburg, VA, formerly of Stoughton. Beloved son of Beverly Ruth Hubler of Stoughton, formerly of Newton. Son of the late Theodore Hubler. Beloved brother of the late Charles Scott Hubler. Beloved brother of Jonathan Todd Hubler and Patricia, his wife, of Norton. Loving uncle of Hannah and Haley Hubler. He will be forever in their hearts. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and support staff at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston who provided excellent care and compassion during his final days. Peter was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in a private family service. lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2020.