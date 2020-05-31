Peter L. Hubler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Lawrence Hubler of Stoughton died peacefully on May 21, 2020. He is remembered by his family for his generosity of spirit, kindness of heart, and wonderful sense of humor. Devoted father of Matthew James Hubler of Fredericksburg, VA, formerly of Stoughton. Beloved son of Beverly Ruth Hubler of Stoughton, formerly of Newton. Son of the late Theodore Hubler. Beloved brother of the late Charles Scott Hubler. Beloved brother of Jonathan Todd Hubler and Patricia, his wife, of Norton. Loving uncle of Hannah and Haley Hubler. He will be forever in their hearts. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and support staff at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston who provided excellent care and compassion during his final days. Peter was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in a private family service. lawlerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved