Peter L. Swanson of Bridgewater, 44, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was the son of Gina Brooks and the late Dean W. Swanson, and stepson of Ron Cotter. Peter graduated with high honors from West Bridgewater High School, class of 1993, and attended Stonehill College and Bridgewater State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology in 1999. He excelled in mathematics and statistics - which was evident to anyone who ever had a conversation with him about the Red Sox, Bruins, or Patriots, but was happiest when spending time with family and in nature, especially in a canoe with a rod in hand and a fish on the line. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he leaves his daughter, Sara, and son, Dean, his brother Scott, sister-in-law, Kim, nephew, Sam, of Halifax, grandmother Meredith Swanson and grandfather Richard Brooks Sr. of East Bridgewater, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Elmwood Church, 20 West Street, East Bridgewater, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 24, 2019
