Peter O. Klausner
1947 - 2020
Peter O. Klausner, age 73, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth after a period of failing health. He was the loving husband of the late Margaret (MacIntyre) Klausner. Born, raised and educated in Wallingford, CT., he was the son of the late George and Edna (Layman) Klausner. Peter served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. Peter was a resident of Easton for 40 years and was the proprietor of Logical Computers of Easton. He is survived by his son, Eric J. Klausner and his wife Diana of Brockton. He is also survived by his grandson, Nicholas Klausner. Graveside services with military honors will be held on Friday, August 7, at 9:45 a.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
09:45 AM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
