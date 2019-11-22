|
Peter Walter Jefferson, 69, of Henderson, Nev., passed away peacefully at his home on November 17, 2019. Pete was born January 18, 1950, in Brockton, Mass., to Walter and Edith (Hoyt) Jefferson. Pete grew up in Abington, Mass., where he graduated high school in 1968 before working on the Abington police department for several years. In 1978, he moved to Las Vegas, Nev., where he worked in the casino industry for over 35 years. Pete completed his college degree at UNLV in 1988. Pete married Kim, his loving wife of 30 years, November 11, 1989, and they settled down in Henderson. Pete and Kim had 2 beautiful children, Sean and Mackenzie, who were the sunshine of his life. Pete led an active life competing in running, cycling and triathlon. Pete's greatest joy in life was being a husband and father. He also enjoyed traveling in search of a new adventure, winery, or brewery. Pete was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Nancy Morin. Pete is survived by his wife Kim; 2 children, Sean of Sultan, Wash., and Mackenzie (Jeran) Hillstead of Cedar City, Utah; and his brother, Richard of Florida. A private celebration of life reception is being held for his family and close friends. For online condolences, please visit www.davisfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 22, 2019