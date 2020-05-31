Philip C. Grushey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip C. Grushey, age 85, of Brockton, died May 27, 2020, at Morton Hospital. Born in Brockton, he was the son of the late George E. and Mary A. (McSweeney) Grushey and was a lifelong Brockton resident. His father George was the first U.S. Marine from Brockton to be killed in World War II in the Battle of Iwo Jima. His father is recognized on a plaque in City Hall. Philip attended Brockton High School. Later, he was employed in the shipping department of the former Stacy Adams Shoe Company of Brockton. He was also employed in the reconditioning department of the former Van Dam Oldsmobile dealership of Brockton. Philip enjoyed travelling and bowled with the City of Brockton bowling league for 20 years. Philip is survived by several cousins. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, services will be private and Philip will be buried with his family in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved