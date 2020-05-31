Philip C. Grushey, age 85, of Brockton, died May 27, 2020, at Morton Hospital. Born in Brockton, he was the son of the late George E. and Mary A. (McSweeney) Grushey and was a lifelong Brockton resident. His father George was the first U.S. Marine from Brockton to be killed in World War II in the Battle of Iwo Jima. His father is recognized on a plaque in City Hall. Philip attended Brockton High School. Later, he was employed in the shipping department of the former Stacy Adams Shoe Company of Brockton. He was also employed in the reconditioning department of the former Van Dam Oldsmobile dealership of Brockton. Philip enjoyed travelling and bowled with the City of Brockton bowling league for 20 years. Philip is survived by several cousins. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, services will be private and Philip will be buried with his family in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 31, 2020.