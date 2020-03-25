Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip C. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip C. Smith Obituary
Philip Chester Smith, 65, of Bridgewater passed away following a long struggle with cancer. Son of the late Irving H. Smith and Marion T. Smith, Phil is survived by his wife, Ruthellen Sutton; and daughter, Althea Tetrault; his brothers, Edward and his wife Beverly, Ray, Irving and his wife Karen, Steven and Thomas; aunt and uncle, Shirley and William Stinchfield; aunt, Maureen Thompson; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his best friends, Doreen Bamford, and her daughter, Brianna. All services are private. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -