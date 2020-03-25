|
Philip Chester Smith, 65, of Bridgewater passed away following a long struggle with cancer. Son of the late Irving H. Smith and Marion T. Smith, Phil is survived by his wife, Ruthellen Sutton; and daughter, Althea Tetrault; his brothers, Edward and his wife Beverly, Ray, Irving and his wife Karen, Steven and Thomas; aunt and uncle, Shirley and William Stinchfield; aunt, Maureen Thompson; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his best friends, Doreen Bamford, and her daughter, Brianna. All services are private. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2020