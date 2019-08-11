|
Philip Franco, 88, of Brockton, passed away Friday August 9, 2019 at the West Roxbury VA Hospital. He was the loving husband of Idamae (Tanassio) Franco of 66 years. Born October 30, 1930 in Brockton, he was the son of the late Pasquale Franco and Flora (Ferrante) Franco. Raised in Brockton, he graduated from Brockton High School in 1948 and he attended Williams Business School and Williams College School of Banking. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as Staff Sergeant in the finance accounting Department. He was stationed in Texas and Korea and enjoyed his rest and relaxation in Tokyo, Japan. Prior to enlisting in the Air Force, he served in the Naval Reserve. Philip retired from the former Shawmut Bank as Assistant Vice President for over 20 years. He also worked for Sears in the auditing and cashier department. He was a member of the , American Legion, Italian American War Veterans. He was a former Treasurer of the Plymouth County Chapter and the Brockton Taxpayers Association. He also was a former 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus while he was in Texas. The Franco family would like to thank the medical teams and nursing staff for their wonderful care and love that they have shown at the West Roxbury VA Hospital. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Darlene Franco of Brockton, Julene Crowell and her husband Kenny of Whitman, Florene Mazola and her husband Dana of Salem, Anthony Franco of Brockton and Kathlene Doherty and her late husband Brian Doherty of North Easton; grandfather of Anthony R.P. Franco, Vincent Franco and his fiance Caroline Garrett, Gina Doherty, Amanda Mazola and Savannah Mazola; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Sam Franco, Madeline Casciano and Fay Voda. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rt123) Brockton on Wednesday at 9:00AM thence to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., Brockton where a funeral mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 10:00AM. Interment will follow in South Easton Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday 4:00-8:00PM. Donations may be made to the West Roxbury VA Hospital, 1400 V.F.W. Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132. For guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2019