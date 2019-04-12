|
Philip H. "Buzzy" Bois, a lifelong Bridgewater resident died in Cambridge Hospital April 9, 2019, at the age of 84. Buzzy was born in Brockton, son of the late Dora I. (Shepard) and Wilfred J. Bois. He graduated from the Bridgewater Academy in 1953, where he was a class officer and played varsity football and basketball. Buzzy was co-captain of the football team. He remained close friends with his football coach, Bill Sullivan all of their lives. Philip was a proud Marine veteran of the Korean conflict. After completing military service including a stint as an MP, he became a police officer in Athens, Ga. He could not stay away from Bridgewater, when he returned home, he went to work for the Foxboro Company in Foxboro, where he worked for 30 years. He loved spending time at his beach house in Eastham. He enjoyed walking Coast Guard Beach and shell fishing and clamming at Salt Pond. He loved his home and yard and that is where you could always find him. Every summer he had a fabulous vegetable garden and after fighting cancer for a year he got his garden ready that Spring. He was the devoted and loving husband of Carol A. (Lonergan) Bois; brother of Lester Bois of Calif., Jean Andrade of Bridgewater and the late Wilfred, Thedore, Henry, James, Robert, Donald, Lena Correira and Lorraine Preti; brother-in-law of the late Patricia Christy. Buzzy is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins and was the special uncle of Michael, Janice, Michelle, Nicole and Richard. He was the very dear uncle to the late Dolores Chouinard. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Monday, April 15, at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 11 a.m. Visiting hours Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Burial in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or to his, the Home for Little Wanderers. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2019