Philip Hamric, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away on June 2, 2020; brother, uncle, cousin, and good friend gone too soon. With a good and generous heart and an amazing sense of humor, he did wonderful work for the Lions Club, Million Penny Project, and never turned down helping a friend. A champion candlepin bowler, he owned Timber Lanes and Squires Loft in Abington for many years. Son of the late Robert and Ann Hamric, he leaves his siblings Paul in Utah, David of Watertown, and Diane Hamric- Hatstat of Upton. Arrangements entrusted to Berarducci Funeral Home and Cremation Care Center in R.I. For funeral services details and condolences please visit: ProvidenceCremation.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 14, 2020.