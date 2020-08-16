Philip J. "Bing" Hickey, 81, of Brockton, MA died peacefully Saturday, August 8 in Brockton. Born on February 21, 1939, he is survived by son Michael J. Hickey and his wife Amy P. Hickey, and his grandchildren Caitlin A. Hickey and Dylan C. Hickey, son Mathew D. Hickey and his wife Elise Hickey, sister-in-law Natalie Hickey and her children Karen Hickey and Jon Hickey. He is also survived by long-time companion Marie Ritoli. Bing was a beloved son of his late mother Anne M. Dondero Hickey and Leo Hickey and his late brother Frederick L. Hickey and Aunt Alice Lamond. A proud life-long resident and employee of the City of Brockton, he was a graduate of Brockton High Schools Class of 1958. After high school, he was a printer's apprentice in Brockton eventually becoming a printer into the mid 1970s. Bing then worked for almost 40 years for the City of Brockton, most of those years at Melrose Cemetery, eventually rising to foreman. It is here that he provided comfort to many grieving families through the years. Like many graduates of Brockton, he was a passionate fan of Brockton football and other Brockton sports, and he rarely missed a football game, home or away, for many years. In his youth, and well into his later years, he had a particular fondness for dogs, beagles a favorite, and belonged to a number of clubs. He had many of his own dogs at his homes over the years. Throughout the 70s and into the 80s, he was a multi-sport coach for many of his sons' football, basketball, and baseball teams; he was always passionate about playing the game the right way - with integrity and respecting teammates, coaches, opponents, and officials - lessons learned no doubt at Brockton High School, and lessons carried on today by his grandchildren and those he coached in yesteryears. Known for meticulous care of his homes and cars, he was known to take the shirt off his back to polish his or your car on the spot. A lover of nature and walks, he spent many summers and weekends on Cape Cod with his friends and family and in particular, with his mother Anne, for whom he was caregiver at the family home "Hill Top" in Onset. Those who knew him best would say he was quiet and self-deprecatinga characteristic that he honored through his high school yearbook quote: "Men of few words are the best of men," and which he demonstrated through his many years at Melrose Cemetery in Brockton. Day after day, he was able to provide solace and dignity to countless families who were grieving; he gave to them the gifts of patience, caring, and empathy that lives on today in the hearts of those who knew him, as well as the many who did not. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital in Bings name. Services Private.



