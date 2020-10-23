1/
Philip T. 'Hokey Holcomb, of Bridgewater, passed away on October 20th, after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Roy and Rita (Buckley) Holcomb. Phil grew up in Brockton and was a graduate of Southeastern Regional High School in Easton. He then went on to work as a pipe fitter for 35 years until he retired. Philip will be remembered as a kind, loving and generous man who loved his family and his pets. He loved music, being outdoors, and vacationing with his family. He will be missed by all and forever in their hearts. Philip is survived by his wife Debbie (Scully) Holcomb and daughter Kristen Holcomb, both of Bridgewater; stepson James Horta of Brockton; his stepdaughter, the late Kathleen Horta of Taunton; his siblings, Susan Buzzell of Middleboro, Mary Gagnon, Janice Sylvester, and Patricia Parker of W. Bridgewater, and the late Mark Holcomb; and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Sunday October 25, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Services will be private. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery on Monday at 11 a.m. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. There is a maximum of 40 people allowed in the funeral home, at any one time. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Burial
11:00 AM
Pine Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
