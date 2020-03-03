|
Philip W. Rainey, 63, of Brockton, died unexpectedly February 27, 2020. Born in Brockton, a son of the late Grace (Gummow) and Herbert Rainey, he was raised in Bridgewater, graduated from Bridgewater-Raynham High School and attended Massasoit Community College. For over 40 years he was employed by Allied/Norwood Auto Parts as an assistant service manager. Phil was in the group of the first survivors for the repair of "Tetralogy of Fallot" (blue-baby syndrome). Though born with congenital heart defects his life was not defined by that. His active life events included playing guitar, sailing, fishing, bicycling, skiing, playing golf, assisting as a youth softball coach, spending time at the family cottage in Brant Rock, walking his dogs, enjoying blues music, annual Disney World trips and spending time with his family. Phil was the beloved husband of Eileen (Naves) Rainey for almost 35 years; loving father of Meghan Rainey, brother of William Rainey of Bridgewater, Ruth Benoit (and Louis) of Richmondhill, GA, Paula Morton (and Geoffrey) of Bridgewater and the late Lee MacEachern; and a dear brother-in-law and uncle to many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday, March 5, 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Friday at 9 a.m., funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church and burial at its Cemetery in Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Boston Childrens Hospital, (Heart Center-Congenital), 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 0221 (www.childrenshospital.org/centers-and-services/centers/heart-center). Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020