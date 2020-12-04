Phillip Randall, 77, of North Easton, passed away unexpectedly on December 1st, after a period of failing health. Phil was an avid NASCAR and Miami Dolphins fan. He also loved snorkeling and traveling. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam, where he earned the bronze star, as well as his trade as an auto mechanic. He was lovable, loyal, and genuine. You knew he liked you if he gave you a hard time. Phil was a beloved father, uncle, brother, friend, and Bampy to his grandchildren. He leaves behind his daughter, Renee Leahy and her husband Brian of Brockton, and their two children, Catherine and Anya; his son Brian from Norton; step-daughter Kimberly Bergeron from Kennebunk, ME, her husband Adam, and their four children, Brendan, Sophie, Grayson, and Austin. He also leaves behind his former spouse and longtime partner, Teresa Randall of Wells, ME; and his brother Alton Randall Jr. and his wife Marie. He was predeceased by his sister, Marie McLean of Brockton. He was the son of Alton Randall Sr. and Victoria (St. Armand) Randall. Visitation will be held at the Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., Easton on Tuesday, December 8th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, on December 14 at 1:00 p.m. For those wishing to attend the burial, please plan to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. In Phils memory the family is requesting donations be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store