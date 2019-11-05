|
Philomena "Phyllis" (Gomes) Martin, age 94, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frank Martin. Born and raised in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Mary (Batista) Gomes. She graduated from Oliver Ames High School in 1942 and attended Williams Business School. Philomena was employed for 30 years as a bookkeeper by her nephew, David Gomes of Empco Foods and the Diplomat of Easton. She was also employed by Old Colony Elderly Services in Brockton as an administrative assistant from 1998-2014. She was active as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, community cable TV and the elderly money management program. In 2015, she received the Presidents Lifetime Achievement Award signed by Barack Obama for her lifelong commitment to volunteer service. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes parish in Brockton. She enjoyed the Red Sox, bowling, music, and spending time with her family. Philomena is survived by her children, Barbara and her husband Steven Wilbur of Lakeville and Rosemary and her husband Paul ONeill of Raynham. Her grandchildren, Amanda Wilbur, Melissa Wilbur and Shawn ONeill; extended family, Brian, Jeffrey, Cameron and Caroline ONeill; many nieces, nephews; and dear friend, Susan Ross. She was predeceased by her brothers, Manuel, Frank, John, Alfred and Louis Gomes, and sisters, Constance Grant and Mary DeThomas. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St., Brockton, on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home on Thursday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Easton, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Easton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 5, 2019