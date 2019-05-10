|
Phyllis A. (Burrill) Titterington, born and raised in Abington, and a lifelong resident of Whitman, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 7, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Robert Titterington Sr., she is survived by her children, Kathy Evans of Halifax, Nancy Gonsalves of Carver, Christine Brewer of Halifax, Lisa DellaBarba of Whitman and Robert Titterington Jr. of Middleboro. She is also survived by her 9 adoring grandchildren and her beloved sister Natalie. Affectionately known as Mrs. "T", Phyllis was a school bus driver for 28 years for the Whitman-Hanson School District. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Monday, May 13, from 4-8 p.m. in the First Congregational of Whitman, Washington St., Whitman. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2019