Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Titterington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis A. Titterington

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis A. Titterington Obituary
Phyllis A. (Burrill) Titterington, born and raised in Abington, and a lifelong resident of Whitman, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 7, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Robert Titterington Sr., she is survived by her children, Kathy Evans of Halifax, Nancy Gonsalves of Carver, Christine Brewer of Halifax, Lisa DellaBarba of Whitman and Robert Titterington Jr. of Middleboro. She is also survived by her 9 adoring grandchildren and her beloved sister Natalie. Affectionately known as Mrs. "T", Phyllis was a school bus driver for 28 years for the Whitman-Hanson School District. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Monday, May 13, from 4-8 p.m. in the First Congregational of Whitman, Washington St., Whitman. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Download Now