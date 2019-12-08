Home

Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Phyllis F. Powers Obituary
Phyllis F. (Adelman) Powers, 84, of Abington, formerly of Brockton for 42 years, died November 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A past volunteer at Brockton United Cerebral Palsy and former co-chairperson for the Parents Auxiliary, she worked with parents on classroom placement for children with disabilities. During the 1970s, through UCP, Phyllis and her colleagues were able to provide a day camp at the Downey School called "Camp Sunshine", which benefited the Brockton disabled youth. After raising her children, she worked for Foxboro Company for many years. Devoted to her family, she eventually retired to care for her grandchildren. Phyllis was the wife of the late Edward F. Powers; beloved mother of Edward (Jan) of Pa., Jeanne O'Brien (Richard) of W.Va., Barbara LeClerc (Charles) of Raynham, Michael of East Bridgewater, Donna Powers of Middleboro, Kelly Miller (Russell) of Fla., Richard (Kristin) of South Easton, Leanne Benoit (Michael) of Brockton, and Theresa Daley (Paul) of Brockton; loving grandmother of 21; great-grandmother of 13; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. Her memorial service will be planned for a later date. For updates, visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 8, 2019
