Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home
647 Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-4391
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
900 Main St.
Brockton, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
900 Main St.
Brockton, MA
View Map
Phyllis M. Fedele Obituary
Phyllis M. (Gustafson) Fedele, 89, of West Bridgewater, passed away November 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of Ralph J. Fedele for 69 years; and the loving mother of Paula M. Fedele, Jayne E. Donnelly and her husband Thomas and Lisa D. Sylvia and her husband John; her siblings Harry N. Gustafson and Jane Wood. She was predeceased in death by her parents, Harry N. Gustafson and Gertrude (Skilling) Gustafson, a daughter, Susan E. Montisano, and her siblings, Glennis Colson and Ralph H. Gustafson. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Mayflower Society being a direct descendant of John Alden, the Sons and Daughters of Italy, Brockton Lodge 216, She was also a member of the Matfield Woods Tenants Association. She was also a 1948 graduate of Brockton High School. She was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Martha Guild and worked at the Knapp Shoe Company, Packard Division, as a telephone receptionist. Phyllis loved traveling and music and crossword puzzles. But her true love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.. She is survived by 11 grandchildren, Bonnie Mast (Jeff), Erica Stults, Phd, Matthew Donnelly, Christopher Donnelly, Esq (Marissa), Emily Duchaney (Brian), Michael Sylvia, Timothy (Sarah) Sylvia, Felicia and Hannah Sylvia, Samantha Kruskall (James) and and Victoria Montisano; 3 great-grandchildren Owen Duchaney, Zander Donnelly and Dinah Mast. Visitation will take place on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 900 Main St., Brockton, followed by burial in Melrose Cemetery in Brockton. Arrangements are by the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, www.d-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 21, 2019
