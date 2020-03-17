Home

Phyllis Mary Gardner, of Rockland, passed away peacefully, March 14, 2020, in her 97th year and after a long illness. A lifelong resident of Rockland and beloved wife of the late LeRoy Edward Gardner, she is survived by her 14 children, Dorothy McCauley (Richard) of Rockland, Roy (Janice) of East Bridgewater, Anne Marie Kennedy of Rockland, Mary (David Vernick) of West Roxbury, Madeline Meryash (David) of Manhasset, N.Y., Gerard (Marsha Moses) of Brookline, Peter (Anne) of Rockland, Mark (Cheryl) of Plympton, Paul (Patsy) of Groton, Kathleen (Richard Whitehead)) of Chestnut Hill, Rita (Frank Bird) of Andover, Regina Milan (Neal) of Brewster, Elizabeth Haney of North Attleboro and Stephen Gardner (Lynn) of Canton, Also survived by sister-in-law, Madeline "Sally" Gardner of Rockland; 41 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved grandsons, Michael and Christopher, and granddaughter, Zoe Gardner. Phyllis attended the Katharine Gibbs School of Boston, where she studied business administration. A woman different than many of her generation, she was lifelong learner and enrolled in college courses in art, music or real estate related topics until very late in life. A strong working mother, she was a respected businesswoman and real estate broker on the South Shore for many years. She was a former member of Holy Family School Mothers' club, the Legion of Mary, Holy Family Church Choir. She with her children volunteered with children and adults with disabilities in the Rockland community. Phyllis was a devoted musician and talented artist. She shared her love of music with her husband and for many years performed nursing home concerts with the Opals singing group with Leroy accompanying on piano. Due to COVID-19 public health guidance, services will be private (family only). A pro-burial Mass will be held at Holy Family Church in the late Spring or after the COVID-19 crisis is resolved. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to Holy Family Church, 403 Union Street, Rockland, MA 02370 or a .
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2020
