|
|
Phyllis M. Kalen passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Special thanks to Baypointe of Brockton, Mass. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Kalen for 58 years. She was the mother of 3 children, Karen Pechonis and her husband John, Nancy Jordan and her husband Paul, and Kenneth Kalen, Jr. and his with Pamela. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Joanne Simpson and her husband Darren, Laura Pechonis, Thomas Jordan and his wife Susan, Kalen Jordan, Benjamin Kalen, and Caroline Kalen. Phyllis cherished her family and friends with her total being. Her family was her life. She was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Dath and Barbra King. Phyllis was born in Boston on February 19, 1926 to George and Alice Andrews. She lived in Stoughton for 69 years. Donations in Phyllis' memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, a celebration of her life will be held for all friends and family at a future date. Guest book and obituary at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020