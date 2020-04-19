|
|
Phyllis O'Reilly 98, of Brockton, wife of the late Gerald O'Reilly, passed away peacefully at her home at Heights Crossing Memory Care in Brockton Saturday, April 11, 2020. Phyllis was born and raised in Brockton. She attended Brockton High School, class of 1939 and went on to complete her studies at Concord Business College. During the start of WWII Phyllis worked for the War Department in Washington DC. Upon returning back to Brockton, she began her career with the People Savings Bank in the Life Insurance department where she worked for many years until her retirement in 1984. She was an avid recreational runner. For many years she was up at 5:30 every morning to meet up with her running partner, Judy for their run in DW Fields Park. She loved her vacation home in Stowe Vermont where she would ski in the winter and golf in the summer. Phyllis was happiest on the golf course during her retirement years. She loved to sew and made several beautiful quilts. Phyllis's greatest joy was her family. In her last years living at Heights Crossing her favorite days were when her great- grandchildren, Zeida, Declan and CJ came for a visit. Her smile would beam as soon as she set her eyes on one of their little faces. She enjoyed visits from family who lived many miles away and would come into town just to visit her, especially when her grand-daughter Susie would arrive. She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family meant the world to her. Phyllis was the mother of Maureen Webb of Denver, Colo., Kirk and Christine Farrell-O'Reilly of Hull, the late Mark H. O'Reilly and his wife Patricia of So Chatham, the late Kevin M O'Reilly of St. Helena Island, S.C. and Patricia and Michael Buchanan of Bridgewater; grandmother of David Powers, Susan Wood, Tracey Powers, Jennifer Matta, Eddy Powers, the late Louis Powers, Sean O'Reilly, Kirk O'Reilly, Mark O'Reilly, Chris O'Reilly, Kevin O'Reilly, Megan Buchanan and Lauren Buchanan, she also leaves 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services for family only will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com. or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020