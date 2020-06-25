Phyllis P. "Pat" (Ternullo) Fitzpatrick, 84, of Pembroke, passed away on June 22, 2020. Born in Boston, February 13, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Mary Ternullo. Pat loved the beach, knitting and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Pat was the beloved wife of Augustine J. Fitzpatrick. Devoted mother of David Fitzpatrick and his wife Despina of Lakeville, and Dennis J. Fitzpatrick and his wife Lynne of Franklin. Cherished grandmother of Brittney-Lyn, Kristy-Ann and Morgan Lani Fitzpatrick. Dear sister of Robert Ternullo and his wife Mary of Plymouth and the late Marie Danksewicz and Linda Tatem. Pat also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Friday, June 26, from 4-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Pembroke Center Cemetery on Saturday at 10 a.m. In following state guidelines, all visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. All other services will be private. For directions and to sign Pat's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 25, 2020.