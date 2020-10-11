Phyllis Prew

Phyllis (McLeod) Prew, age 90, of Easton died peacefully on October 3, 2020 after a period of failing health. For 63 years, she was the loving wife of the late Norman Prew. Phyllis was a devoted mother who was always present for her children and grandchildren. Nothing was more important to Phyllis than her family. Phyllis was known for family dinners that always ended with a delicious dessert. Her grandchildren could always count on "Nanny" for brownies or a special holiday treat. Christmas Eve was no exception as the house, decorated inside and out for the holiday, was filled with the aroma of foods for the season. Together, Phyllis and her beloved Norman built a printing business: Art-Line, Inc., located in Attleboro, MA. Each weekday, after serving a hearty breakfast to her children before school, Phyllis would go to work side-by-side with her husband, Norman. She would later return in the afternoon to pick up her children from games, band rehearsals, music lessons and various events in sufficient time to put together a home-cooked meal for dinner. Later, she continued this routine with her grandchildren. Phyllis will be remembered for her love of family and traditions, strong work ethic and determination, love of gardening, cooking and home projects, and an inseparable bond with her life partner and loving husband, Norman. No matter who you were, or where you came from, when you walked into the Prew house, you felt as if you were home. Phyllis treasured her family and friends and leaves behind her daughter Cyndee Milley and her partner Robin Andoscia of Riverside, RI; her son Paul and his wife Lori of Easton; her son Scott and his wife Casey of Mounds, OK; and her treasured granddaughters, Jacqueline and Christina of Easton. She is survived by her sister Barbara Miller of Easton, MA and family; Karen Aguiar of Raynham, Massachusetts and family; Paula and Dave Merriss of Attleboro, MA; Jeanne and Fred Mumford of Cumberland, RI and other cherished members of her extended family. Her family would like to thank all of her doctors, nurses, caregivers, and hospice support that loved and cared for Phyllis over the past five years. The family is grateful for their compassion and support. Services for Phyllis will be private, but the family wishes to thank family and friends for their loving support during this difficult time. Phyllis loved children, so in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her name to The Home For Little Wanderers at www.thehome.org
. A joint celebration of Phyllis and Normans life will be held by the family at a later date when it is safer to gather. For online condolences, please visit southeastfuneralhome.com
.