Phyllis T. (Zablocki) Gulick, 75, passed away at Baypointe Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Brockton, on Sunday September 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard Gulick. Born in Boston, and a longtime resident of Stoughton, she was a graduate of Stoughton High School, Class of 1963. She worked at Sunrise Technologies in Raynham and retired in 2007. Phyllis was a member of the MSPCA and ASPCA for many years, devoting her care in the work of helping animals. She enjoyed music, dancing and riding motorcycles in her spare time. She also enjoyed nature very much, and especially had a love for flowers. She was the loving mother of Brett R. Gulick and John A. Taylor, both of Stoughton. She was the proud grandmother to Lindsey Taylor, Jessica Taylor and John Taylor, Jr. She was the cherished daughter of the late Stanley and Anne (Cizius) Zablocki, and sister to Mary Ann Zablocki of Abington and the late Stanley Zablocki. Visiting hours will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park Street (Rt. 27), Stoughton, on Friday, September 18 from 10-11 a.m., followed by Funeral Prayers at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing are kindly requested. Burial will follow at Dry Pond Cemetery in Stoughton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis's memory may be made to MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115 or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
