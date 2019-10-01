|
|
Phyllis Vaccaro of Brockton, passed away on September 30, 2019, at 77 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Solomon and Mary Snyder, she was the beloved wife of the late Dominic Vaccaro, previously married to the late Edward Schrottman; loving mother of Ava Montella of North Easton, Wayne Schrottman and wife Beth of Milford and Alison Perry and husband John of Mansfield; cherished grandmother of Danielle Montella, Rachel and Emily Schrottman and Lindsey Perry; dear sister of Ronald Snyder of Stoughton. A chapel service will be held at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 12 p.m. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Pl., Boston, MA 02215 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849165, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2019