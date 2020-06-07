Pio J. Perrotta Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pio John Perrotta Jr., age 84, of Brockton, died unexpectedly at his home on May 29, 2020. He was born and raised in Brockton, a son of the late Pio and Lillian (Cerci) Perrotta and remained a lifelong resident of the city. During the Korean War John served in the U.S. Army. John had worked for the city of Brockton as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Elks in Florida and loved boating, music and browsing flea markets. John is survived by his sister, Beverly Sheehan of Foxboro, and his fiancee Elizabeth "Betsy" Schmidt of Brockton. Services were private. To send a condolence, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved