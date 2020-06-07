Pio John Perrotta Jr., age 84, of Brockton, died unexpectedly at his home on May 29, 2020. He was born and raised in Brockton, a son of the late Pio and Lillian (Cerci) Perrotta and remained a lifelong resident of the city. During the Korean War John served in the U.S. Army. John had worked for the city of Brockton as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Elks in Florida and loved boating, music and browsing flea markets. John is survived by his sister, Beverly Sheehan of Foxboro, and his fiancee Elizabeth "Betsy" Schmidt of Brockton. Services were private. To send a condolence, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 7, 2020.