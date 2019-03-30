|
Primile M. Chiocca, a lifelong resident of Bridgewater, passed away after a period of declining health on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was the daughter of Elizabetta (Fregosi) and Valentino Chiocca and attended Bridgewater Public Schools. She was 97. Primile worked for over forty years at the John E. Lucy Shoe Factory, Bridgewater, and later worked part time for several years with the food service staff at Bridgewater State University. A devoted member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, her parish was a focal point of her life. A member of the Catholic Womens Club and a daily Mass attendee after retiring, she was a helper in the altar guild at the church and had taught religious education classes. Primile had also been a member of the Bridgewater Walking Club. She enjoyed reading and bingo and ice skated even up to her sixties. Primile devoutly loved her Roman Catholic faith, and her family and country were very important to her. She would help out her family members whenever possible and was faithful in attending parades and patriotic events in town. Primile is survived by twelve nieces and nephews: Betty Tarentino of Bridgewater, Robert Sherry of New Hartford, N.Y., Gene Chiocca of Plymouth, Margaret Barry of Rochester, N.H., John Rondelli of Raynham, Henry Rondelli of Middleboro, Kevin Chiocca of Englewood, Florida, and Bridgewater, Cheryl White of Englewood, Florida, Claudia Erland of Boston and Italy, Mario Chiocca of Bridgewater, Allan Chiocca of Bridgewater, and Ellen Chiocca-Carey of Bridgwater. She was the aunt of the late Phillip Jardullo. She is also survived by her cousin Margaret Monteforte of Danvers. She will especially be missed by Andrew, Phillip, and Mary Rondelli, who looked upon Primile as their grandmother. She was predeceased by four sisters and five brothers: Mary Sherry, Inez Rondelli, Angelina Jardullo, Della Roque, Albert Chiocca, Edward Chiocca, Mario Chiocca, who died in battle in WW II, Eugene Chiocca, and her twin Ernest Chiocca. Funeral from the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at the Old St. Thomas Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 30, 2019