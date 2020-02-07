Home

Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:15 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Avon, MA
Priscilla E. Manning Obituary
Priscilla E. (Sullivan) Manning, of Avon, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on February 4, 2020, at the age of 82. She was the beloved wife for 62 years of Michael "Jack" Manning; loving mother of Gerald Manning and his wife Cheryl, Stephen and his wife Jennifer, Patricia d'Entremont, and Jeannie Small and her husband Michael, all of Avon; predeceased by her son, Jack Manning, daughter-in-law, Karen Manning, and son-in-law, Paul d'Entremont; devoted daughter of the late Jeremiah and Mary Eleanor (Ward) Sullivan; dear sister of the late Patricia Mullen and Mary Robertson. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Monday, February 10 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Michael's Church in Avon at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, February 9 from 2-5 p.m. Interment in St. Michaels Cemetery, Avon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Priscilla's memory can be made to Diamond Is the Sky Summit Academy, 15 Jamesbury Dr., Worcester, MA 01619. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2020
