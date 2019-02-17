|
|
Priscilla G. Walker Shaw, 92, formerly of Brockton and Avon, passed away in Virginia on December 29, 2018. She was the widow of James F. Walker and Charles L. Shaw. She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Lyle and Sally, Scott and Joanne Walker; her daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Mark Donovan, all of Va.; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; her sister, Charlotte Crane; several nieces and nephews. Born in Saugus, daughter of the late Olive (Samuel) and Allison Raddin, she lived most of her life in Brockton and Avon. She retired from Brockton Savings Bank. She was a member of Christ Congregational Church in Brockton. She moved to Gainesville, Va., to be close to her family. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on February 23, 2019, at Christ Congregational Church, Brockton. The Rev. Patricia Hayes will officiate. Interment will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. A luncheon to follow at Barrett's Ale House West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, make contributions in memory of Priscilla to www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.
Published in The Enterprise from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019