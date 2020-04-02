Home

Priscilla J. Lyonais

Priscilla J. Lyonais Obituary
Priscilla J. Lyonais of Manchester, Maine, passed away in Auburn, Maine, on March 20, 2020. Priscilla was the devoted wife of Art Lyonais who predeceased her. She was born November 16, 1943, in Taunton, to parents Howard F. White and Phoebe (Peabody) White. Priscilla was a member of Manchester Community Church, in Manchester, Maine, and maintained her membership in Wolf Creek Baptist Church, Spring City, Tenn. She had been a member of Eastern Star at Fellowship Lodge, Bridgewater, Mass., as a teeenager and young adult. She was a graduate of Bridgewater High School, and went on to receive her associate's degree in Accounting from Burdett College. She began working at Taunton Electric & Gas after school, moved to Virginia where she worked at Liberty Baptist College and finally to Florida as CFO for St. Augustine Center for Living, from where she retired after 13 years. After retirement, she and her husband moved to Spring City, Tenn., where they enjoyed Country Gospel and fellowship with friends. They relocated to Manchester, Maine, in 2017 to be closer to family. Priscilla spent much of her life in Florida where she loved the ocean and warm beaches. Her hobbies included music, crafts, crocheting and sewing. Surviving her are her beloved children, Cynthia J. Charette and her husband Errol of Taunton, Mass., and Howard W. Perkins his wife Linda (Schofield) of Middleboro, Mass., and Manchester, Maine; as well as her eight grandchildren, and eight great-granchildren. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2020
