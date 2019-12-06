|
R. Lawrence "Larry" Blandin,76, of Berkley, formerly of Brockton, passed away Dec. 3, 2019. He was a retired sheet metal mechanic and enjoyed fishing and was an auto enthusiast. Larry was the longtime companion of Donna Wentworth of Berkley; husband of Barbara (Dennihey) Blandin of Brockton; beloved father of Richard Jr., Timothy, James Sr. (and the late Linda) and Daniel, all of Brockton, and Nicholas (and Melissa) of East Bridgewater; loving grandfather of Kathleen, James Jr., Casandra, Nicholas, Clancy, Reilly, Ava and Aubrey; great-grandfather of Rocket; brother of Dennis (and Linda) of Brockton, Edward (and Rose) of Berkley and the late William Blandin; uncle of Leanne Helmes and William, Denise, Marc, Colleen, Christine, Cody and the late Corey Blandin. All are welcome to calling hours Sunday, Dec. 8, 1-4 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral Monday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 6, 2019