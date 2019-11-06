Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel E. Crowley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel E. Crowley Obituary
Rachel E. (Sullivan) Crowley, age 90, of Brockton died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Crowley. Rachel was born in Brockton and raised in Holbrook, a daughter of the late Ralph and Margaret (Hickey) Sullivan, and had lived in Brockton since 1953. In 1951, Rachel graduated first in her class at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and was a member is its Alumni Association. She retired from West Acres Nursing Home after many years of service. Rachel loved to read, solve crossword puzzles and gardening. She will be remembered as an intelligent and determined woman with strong family values. She loved spending time with her family especially her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her seven children, Daniel F. Crowley and his wife Karen of Brockton, Margaret E. Crowley of Barnstable, Joanne L. Crowley and her husband Jay Bergeron of Needham, Jane F. Lewis and her husband Jack of Anchorage, Alaska, Thomas E. Crowley and his wife Nancy of Waltham, Chief John W. Crowley, BPD and his wife Stephanie of Brockton and E. Bridget Hernandez and her husband Gilbert of Brockton; and 15 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of James Sullivan of Spencer and the late Margaret DiModica. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Thursday 4-8 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Friday at 9:30 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -