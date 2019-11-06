|
Rachel E. (Sullivan) Crowley, age 90, of Brockton died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Crowley. Rachel was born in Brockton and raised in Holbrook, a daughter of the late Ralph and Margaret (Hickey) Sullivan, and had lived in Brockton since 1953. In 1951, Rachel graduated first in her class at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and was a member is its Alumni Association. She retired from West Acres Nursing Home after many years of service. Rachel loved to read, solve crossword puzzles and gardening. She will be remembered as an intelligent and determined woman with strong family values. She loved spending time with her family especially her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her seven children, Daniel F. Crowley and his wife Karen of Brockton, Margaret E. Crowley of Barnstable, Joanne L. Crowley and her husband Jay Bergeron of Needham, Jane F. Lewis and her husband Jack of Anchorage, Alaska, Thomas E. Crowley and his wife Nancy of Waltham, Chief John W. Crowley, BPD and his wife Stephanie of Brockton and E. Bridget Hernandez and her husband Gilbert of Brockton; and 15 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of James Sullivan of Spencer and the late Margaret DiModica. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Thursday 4-8 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Friday at 9:30 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019