Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Plymouth, MA
View Map
Ralph L. Matinzi


1937 - 2019
Ralph L. Matinzi Obituary
Ralph L. Matinzi, age 82 years, of Plymouth, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Seasons Hospice House in Milton. He was the son of the late Ralph J. and Emily M. (Borgatti) Matinzi. Born in Plymouth, June 18, 1937, he was the first-born of a set of triplets. A graduate of Plymouth High School, class of 1955, and Stonehill College, class of 1959, he worked as a public school teacher in Rhode Island and later for Max Factor Cosmetic Company. He enjoyed photography. He lived in Rhode Island and New York for many years before moving back to Plymouth in recent years. Ralph is survived by his sisters, Rita Dumas of Hopkinton and Roberta Chandler of Plymouth; and several nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held from the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street (next to Cordage Park), Plymouth, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Plymouth, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. Visiting hours will be Sunday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. For more information and guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 31, 2019
