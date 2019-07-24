|
Patrick Michel, 66, a resident of Brockton for the past 25 years, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital after a period of failing health. He was the husband of the late Kathleen (Tinker) Farrell-Michel. Born in Boston, a son of the late Ralph K. and Mary T. (Rooney) Michel, he was raised in Easton and was a 1970 graduate of Oliver Ames High School. A licensed Massachusetts contractor he was employed in the building and restoration industry. He enjoyed flying and woodworking and had self-taught himself how to play the guitar which he appreciated throughout his life. Patrick is survived by two sons, Matthew Farrell and his wife Tabitha Doniger of Brockton and Patrick Michel of Brockton; his siblings, Kenneth Michel and his wife Janet of Easton, John F. Michel of CA., Judy Ruxton of Taunton, Kevin Maloney of Easton and Dennis Maloney of Taunton; a grandchild, Makenna Farrell and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday evening, July 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138) Easton, followed by a funeral service at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Patricks memory may be sent to Old Colony Hospice 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or to 1324 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 24, 2019