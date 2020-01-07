|
|
Ralph W. Martin passed away peacefully in his sleep November 22, 2019, seven days short of his 90th birthday. Ralph was born in Newton, to Alfred Martin and Jennie (Rea) Martin. He was the youngest of three children. He lived all of his married life in Plympton, where he raised his family. He owned and operated Center TV in Plymouth for many years. His many hobbies included flying, woodworking, gardening, beekeeping, and painting. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Marion (Keirstead) Martin, and later on by his significant other, Lenore Swanson. He is survived by his children, Carol Priser of The Villages, Fla., Kenneth Martin of Carver, Raymond Martin of Plympton, Sandra Caron of West Chester, Pa., and Allen Martin of San Jose, Calif. There are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 7, 2020