Raylene M. Studley
Raylene M. Studley, age 58, passed away on May 28, 2020, after a courageous fight with lung cancer. She was born September 22, 1961, in Brockton. Raylene was a caring, loving, compassionate, selfless person and a great friend, who was always there for everyone. She had a passion for photography and using her creative editing skills. Her four course meals were amazing. She enjoyed decorating for Halloween and Christmas, loved to collect dragonflies, fairies, jewelry and cherished quality "Zen" time in her gazebo. She was predeceased by her father, Forrest Johnson, and brother, Robert Johnson. She is survived by her mother, Antoinette Johnson, sister, Dianna Studley, brothers, Shawn Johnson and Darren Johnson (wife Teresa), cousin, Laurie Coyle (husband Rob), three nephews, a niece, two great-nephews, other relatives, many close friends and her loyal dog Hope. Raylene always said "This too shall pass" but she will be greatly missed forever. A private service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 20, 2020.
