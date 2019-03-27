|
Raymond C. Roberts, 73, of Brockton, died March 21, 2019. Raymond was the husband of Barbara A. (Pearson) Roberts for 51 years; father of Keith Roberts, Garrett Roberts, and Raymond Roberts Jr. and his wife Britnie, all of Brockton; grandfather of Keith Jr. and Cynai; great-grandfather of Maliyah. Raymond also leaves a host of relatives and friends. All are welcome to calling hours Friday, March 29, from 2-4 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Amyloidosis Center at Boston Medical Center, 830 Harrison Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02118. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019