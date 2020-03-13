Home

Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
South Easton Cemetery
Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Raymond D. Keyes


1940 - 2020
Raymond D. Keyes Obituary
Raymond D. Keyes, 79, a resident of Easton for the past 71 years, passed away unexpectedly at home on February 28, 2020. He was the husband of the late Valerie (Bartlett) Keyes. Born in Lowell, a son of the late Raymond and Viola (Karolick) Keyes, he was raised and educated in Easton. Raymond worked for the Town of Easton Water Department for 45 years, retiring in 2010. He was a longtime member of the Paul Dean Lodge. Raymond is survived by his two sons, Steven Keyes of Ocala, FL., and Jeffrey L. Keyes of Taunton; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was also the father of the late Roger Keyes. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Monday at 10 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. Interment will follow in South Easton Cemetery. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's memory may be sent to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, 1300 West Elm Street Extension, Brockton, MA 02301. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2020
