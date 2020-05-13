|
Raymond Edward Stafford Sr. age 98, formerly of Whitman, passed away at Sachem Rehabilitation Center in East Bridgewater, Friday May 8, 2020. Raymond was born in Indianapolis, IN, son of William and Ruth Stafford. As a young man he moved to Whitman, making his residence with his sister Glennie and her husband Harold Morse (both deceased). He married Dolores F. Morse (deceased) in 1939 with whom they had six children. Raymond married a second time and Ruth Philbrick (deceased) and her son Russell, joined with family. He was employed at the Whitman Tack Factory and then Gillette Safety Razor, retiring in 1984. Raymond served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army, in the division of Black Hawks, traveling to Germany and the Philippines. Raymond is survived by he and Dolores's children Barbara A. Pike (Kenneth) of Carver, Judith E. Allen (Richard (deceased) of East Bridgewater, Raymond E. Stafford Jr. (Linda) of Whitman, Sandra D. Wheeler (William) of Waterford, CT, William R. Stafford (Beth) of Whitman, Thomas H. Stafford (Katy) of Somerset, and Ruth's son Russell Philbrick (Lois) of Shelbourne VT. Also 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. One can always remember Raymond working under the hood of someone's car or fishing off Cape Cod or the canal. The family enjoyed many trips to the Cape, New Hampshire and Vermont as well as visits back to his home of Indiana. Burial will be private in the Colebrook Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the . For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise from May 13 to May 14, 2020