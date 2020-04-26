|
Raymond J. Abreu, Sr., age 84 of Easton, passed away peace- fully on April 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton due to complications of the Covid-19 virus. Born and raised in Easton, he was the son of the late Manuel and Piedade (Vieira) Abreu. Raymond was a 1954 graduate of Oliver Ames High School, where among many activities, he played four years of varsity basketball, and worked as a "soda jerk" at OConnors newsstand on Main Street. Post high school, he attended Suffolk University and Bentley College, earning degrees in Accounting and Finance. He served in the US Army in post-war Korea and was stationed in Seoul. In the 60s, 70s and 80s, he worked in finance at AVCO, Raytheon, General Electric, Family Services of Boston, and the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital. He completed his career working for many years at Walter Earl Chevrolet in Bridgewater. Raymond was a fan of all Boston sports and especially loved the Patriots as a season ticket holder since the early 90s. While his children were growing up, he coached in the Easton Church Basketball League for 13 years. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed golfing late into his life. Raymond also loved walking the beach and spending time at the Gurnet cottage in Plymouth. He is survived by his sons, Raymond Abreu, Jr. of Naples, FL and Larry Abreu and wife Beth (Dyer) Abreu of Easton; a daughter, Michele Abreu of Ft. Myers, FL; and grand- daughters Kaitlyn and Rebecca Abreu of Easton. He was the brother of James Abreu of Narragansett, RI and the late Albert Abreu, Isabel Barry, Bertha Abreu and Mary OConnell. Raymond was the uncle to many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Raymonds life will be held at a later date and he will be buried at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Donations in his name may be made to Brockton Area Multi-Services, Inc. (BAMSI), c/o Prospect House, 10 Christy's Dr., Brockton, MA, 02301, attn: Leigh Lopes, or online at www.bamsi.org. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020