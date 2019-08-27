|
Raymond Joseph Amaral, 83, passed away surrounded by his family on August 22, 2019, at his home in Carver. He was the beloved husband of Mary Amaral of Carver. He was the loving father of Rose Driscoll and her husband Kevin of Carver, Donna Howard and her husband Smokey of Carver and Raymond Amaral Jr. and his partner Samantha Nichols of Wareham. He was the cherished grandfather of Amy Corow and her husband Kevin, Craig Howard, Patrick Driscoll and his wife Nina, Ashley Doyle and her husband Mike, Derek Howard and his wife Shana and the late PJ Holmes. He was the great-grandfather to nine. He was the brother of Betty Lind and her husband Steve of New Mexico and the late Robert Amaral. Raymond was born January 22, 1936, in Taunton, to the late Joseph L. and Isabel (Medas) Amaral. In his youth he served as an altar boy for the Saint Anthony Parish in Taunton. Raymond worked in construction and property maintenance, served in the National Guard and volunteered his time as a fireman for the town of Carver. He married Mary (Ferreira) Amaral on July 14, 1956. They enjoyed sixty-three loving years of marriage and raised their three children in their Carver home. Raymond valued providing for and spending time with his family. He cherished the moments he had with his six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren always making it a priority to love, support and cheer them on. He was consistently there to lend a helping hand to those who needed it. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, gardening, clamming, weekend flights with friends and making people laugh. A period of visitation will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth, followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. The burial will be at Plymouth County Cemetery, South Meadow Road, Plymouth, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information or to sign the online guest book please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019