|
|
Raymond J. McLaughlin, Jr., 59, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home in East Bridgewater surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Maureen Ann (Mullins) McLaughlin. Born August 7, 1960 in Brockton, MA he was the son of the late Raymond J. and Irene F. (Carlozzi) McLaughlin. In addition to his wife Maureen he is survived by, two sons; Raymond and Zachary McLaughlin, a grandson, Jackson; his siblings, Karen Shea and husband Rusty, Frank McLaughlin, Terry Gillis and husband Hugh, Anne Sylvia and husband Brian, Kathleen Papineau and husband Richard. Following cremation a memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, November 12, from 4 to 7 p.m.in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 So. Main St., (Rte. 28) West Bridgewater followed by a memorial service at 7p.m. For directions visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019