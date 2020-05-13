|
|
Raymond J. Molling, of North Andover, formerly of Holbrook and Wisconsin, passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age 97. He was the husband of the late Helen Molling. Born in Wisconsin, Ray proudly served his country as a corpsman in the United States Navy, during WWII. He met and fell in love with Navy nurse, Helen Sullivan and later married her. After moving East, Ray owned and ran a flooring and tiling business. He was known for his honesty, integrity and quality work. Ray was a man of strong faith. He was an active member St. Joseph's Church in Holbrook for many years, where he was a Eucharistic Minister, lector and director of the men's choir. Ray was an avid golfer and spent as many days possible on the course. Most treasured were the days he could golf with his grandsons. He was a lover of all things nature, especially the creatures. He fed ducks and birds and embraced the many family pets throughout the years. Ray was a kind and caring man who will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Beloved husband of the late Helen Molling. Loving father of Ann Marie Spack of Bow, N.H. and Debbie Collier of Windsor, Conn. Cherished grandfather of Jeff Spack and his wife Constance, Jen Martin and her husband Greg, John Spack and his wife Sarah, Jeremy Spack, Ray Rapalo and his wife Liz, Brain Collier and his wife Lindsay and Rebecca Collier. Adoring great-grandfather of Penny, Eleni, Jack, Hannah, Sydney, Ethan, Alexi, Wyatt and Barrett. Devoted brother of Margaret Brandt of Wis., Gerald Molling of Wis. and the late Joseph Molling, Dorothy Blazel, Lawrence Molling, Arnold Molling and Leo Molling. Ray's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Sutton Hill Center who treated him like family. Additional thanks to Compassus Hospice RN Stephanie and CNA Luisa for their loving care. Ray's family will honor and remember his life privately at a graveside committal service in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Little Friends International, 5 Holstein Lane, Portland, CT 06480. Arrangements under the direction of Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 13, 2020