Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Raymond J. Thatcher Jr., age 84, of Brockton died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Royal Rehabilitation & Nursing in Braintree. He was the loving husband of the late Julia L. (Alves) Thatcher and son of the late Raymond J. and Harriet (Fisher) Thatcher. Raymond was born in Plymouth and raised in Wareham. In 1953 he began his military career in the Army for which he was a United States War veteran of the Korean War. He was employed in construction as a truck driver and retired after many years. A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 2:15 p.m. The repass will take place at the VFW Post located at 283 N. Quincy St., Brockton. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019
