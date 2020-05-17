|
Raymond Winslow Baker Sr., 94, of Bridgewater, passed away on May 14, 2020. He was the eleventh of twelve children born to the late General and Nannie (Manning) Baker on April 14, 1926 in Brockton. He was baptized at an early age and was a longtime member of Lincoln Congregational Church, where his father was a founding Deacon. He most recently attended Lighthouse of Faith in Christ Jesus Church until his health began to fail. In 1951, Raymond married the late Margaret "Peggy" Johnson and to this union five children were born. Raymond attended Brockton Public Schools and graduated from Brockton High in 1944. After graduating from high school, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force and served as a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen that helped reshape the world's future during World War II, until his honorable discharge in 1946. His trailblazing career continued when he joined the Brockton Police Department in 1959. After serving as a patrolman for a number of years, Raymond had the distinction of being appointed as the Department's first African American detective in 1964. He served in various roles of increasing responsibility within the Department until his retirement in 1984. Raymond was a kind, caring, generous and thoughtful man that loved his family and loved his music. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished hearing them call him "Papa Baker". When it came to his music, he had a very soothing, mellow voice and kept his boom box with him at all times so that he was prepared to sing whenever he had a chance! Gospel, jazz, blues, R&Bhe loved all genres of music and if you rode in his car, you would likely get a good dose of some James Brown during the ride! Raymond is survived by four sons, Raymond Jr., Joseph, Richard, and Mark Baker, all of Brockton; one daughter, Vivian Baker Blake (Dwayne) of Hampton, Va; brother, Melbourne Baker Sr. of Brockton; special friend, Norma Correia of Brockton; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will now join in eternal peace, his siblings Joseph Baker, Edna Tubbs, Lloyd Baker, Geraldine Holland, Bernice Marrow, Christine "Tina" Solomon, Marcia Tubbs, Harrison Baker, Roger Baker, and Mary E. Baker. The family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. David Driscoll and his wife Mary Beth, the Bridgewater Veterans Club and the Baypointe Rehabilitation and Skilled Care facility team. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services are private. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272 for more information.
Published in The Enterprise on May 17, 2020