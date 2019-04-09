|
|
Rebert E. Johnson IV, 64, of Brockton, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. He was the husband of Theresa L. (Scott) Johnson. Born May 8, 1954, in Brockton, he was the son of Anne B. (Gibbs) Johnson and the late Rebert E. Johnson III. Raised in Bridgewater, he graduated from Bridgewater-Raynham High School and the received an associate's degree from Massasoit Community College in Drafting Technology. Rebert had worked as a Maintenance Supervisor at Cuming Microwave in Avon for several years and enjoyed woodworking, jazz, hiking and fishing. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa L. (Scott) Johnson; his siblings, Dr. Judith A. Johnson, M.D., Michael A. Johnson, Kenneth L. Johnson, Paul D. Johnson, Phillip W. Johnson, Valerie M. Johnson and David A. Johnson; his stepdaughter, Rona L. Dunn; his step-grandchildren, Nicholas Diles, Richard Dunn and Garison Dunn; he is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held in the Light House of Faith in Christ Church in Brockton on Saturday, April 6, with burial in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Services provided by Russell and Pica Funeral Home in Brockton. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2019