Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebert Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebert E. Johnson IV

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rebert E. Johnson IV Obituary
Rebert E. Johnson IV, 64, of Brockton, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. He was the husband of Theresa L. (Scott) Johnson. Born May 8, 1954, in Brockton, he was the son of Anne B. (Gibbs) Johnson and the late Rebert E. Johnson III. Raised in Bridgewater, he graduated from Bridgewater-Raynham High School and the received an associate's degree from Massasoit Community College in Drafting Technology. Rebert had worked as a Maintenance Supervisor at Cuming Microwave in Avon for several years and enjoyed woodworking, jazz, hiking and fishing. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa L. (Scott) Johnson; his siblings, Dr. Judith A. Johnson, M.D., Michael A. Johnson, Kenneth L. Johnson, Paul D. Johnson, Phillip W. Johnson, Valerie M. Johnson and David A. Johnson; his stepdaughter, Rona L. Dunn; his step-grandchildren, Nicholas Diles, Richard Dunn and Garison Dunn; he is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held in the Light House of Faith in Christ Church in Brockton on Saturday, April 6, with burial in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Services provided by Russell and Pica Funeral Home in Brockton. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now