Regina L. "Jean" (Jones) Gunnerson of West Bridgewater passed peacefully away June 10, 2019, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late John H. Gunnerson. Born July 13, 1941, in Stoughton, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy R. (Case) Jones formerly of Halifax and Flagler Beach, Fla. Jean graduated from Stoughton High School in 1959. She had been a Quality Control Analyst at General Dynamics and retired in 2004 after 32 years of service. Jean was an avid golfer and a golf fan, a longtime member of the Halifax Country Club, and the USGA, and previously enjoyed Candlepin bowling. She loved to travel, and traveled to Hawaii, France, Ontario, Newfoundland and Florida to name a few. Her boys were the love of her life and she always enjoyed having them around. She was a terrific cook and baker, and enjoyed beating her brother in bake offs. She is survived by her sons, Michael Petitt of West Bridgewater and Eric Gunnerson (Heather Dunbar) of Abington; brother, Thomas Jones (Lily) of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; nieces, Jennifer Hamilton (Bill) of Sykesville, Md., and Carolyn Vasiliauaskas (Joe) of Tacoma, Wash.; and nephews, Tony Clouter (Michelle) of Whitby, Ontario, and Andrew Clouter (Sarah Phelps) of Oxford, England; along with six great-nieces and two great-nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Friday, June 14, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Central Cemetery, Halifax. Donations may be made in Jean's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd.,Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on June 12, 2019