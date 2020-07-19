Rena A. (Hurlburt) Fernald, age 102, of Lakeville, formerly of Plympton, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Sherman, Maine, she was the youngest daughter of the late Lyman and Etta (Humphrey) Hurlburt. Rena grew up in Etna, Maine, and graduated from Carmel High School, Class of 1934. She married Joseph F. Fernald in 1935, and they moved to Massachusetts to farm and raise their family. In 1955, Rena started working at the Plympton Post Office and retired in 1983 as the Assistant Postmaster. With her husband, Rena spent the summers residing in Unity, Maine, and the winters residing in Lake Wales, Florida. She loved flowers, gardening, square dancing and living life, always active and keeping busy. Rena was the beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Fernald; loving mother of Deril M. Fernald of Plympton, Paul S. Fernald and his wife Barbara of Summertown, Tennessee, Joseph F. Fernald and his wife Denise of Bunnell, Florida and Diane L. Fernald of Unity, Maine; cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 17 great great-grandchildren; and dear sister of the late Blanche, Millie, John and George. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Private graveside services have been held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rena's memory may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online condolences, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com
. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600