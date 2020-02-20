|
Rena E. (Luther) Noyes, of West Bridgewater, died on February 17, 2020, at the age of 89. Born and raised in East Bridgewater, she was the daughter of the late Amy Rena (Dubord) and Clarence Albert Luther. Rena was a graduate of East Bridgewater High School and later went on to work many different jobs. She was the owner of Craftee Knot, and then worked at Motorola for about 5 years before she retired. Rena married the love of her life, George I. Noyes, in 1951 and the two settled in West Bridgewater to raise their family. Rena was a sweet, wonderful woman who loved people. She was extremely talkative and outgoing. She was a part of bowling leagues in the past and enjoyed going camping with her family when her children were young. Rena was obsessed with macrame and collecting Ziggy dolls. Rena was the loving wife of the late George I. Noyes Sr.; mother of George I. Noyes Jr. and his wife Jan of Boulder, CO, Greg Noyes (deceased) and his wife Diane of Stoughton, Jaqueline Milcendeau and her husband Yann of Hernando Beach, FL, Jeannine Noyes of Taunton, and Kevin L. Noyes and his wife Joann of West Bridgewater. She was the grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 8, and great great-grandmother of 1. Rena was the sister of Amy Murphy of West Bridgewater and the late Bob Luther and his late wife Grace of Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the . Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 21, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater. A funeral home service will be held the following day, Saturday, February 22, at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in West Bridgewater. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020