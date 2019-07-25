|
Renee F. (Byron) Myers, age 52, of Taunton died July 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at Brigham and Women's Hospital. She had fought a valiant battle with lung cancer. Renee was raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Philip and Elizabeth (Sullivan) Byron and was a 1984 graduate of Plymouth High School. Renee's career was spent in the commercial lighting industry and she had worked at Turtle and Hughes Electric in Stoughton, Northeast Electric, Independent Electric and Baynes Electric. In her free time, Renee enjoyed time spent with her dog Bailey, scrapbooking, reading, traveling and trips to the beach. She especially enjoyed butterflies. Renee will be remembered as a selfless, loving and devoted mother who was a strong advocate for people with special needs. Renee was the mother of Nathaniel Putnam and his partner Kevin Hunter of Boston, Brandon Myers of Attleboro and Joshua Myers and his girlfriend Haley Furtado of East Bridgewater. She was the sister of Michelle Bonia and her fiance Robert Sullivan of Plymouth and Mark Byron and his wife Joanne of Carver. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday 4-8 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Saturday at 8 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Most Precious Blood Church, 25 Maple St., Hyde Park, at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery. Please consider a donation in Renee's name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development & the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, Floor 6, Brookline, MA 02445-9924, danafarber.jimmyfund.org. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on July 25, 2019