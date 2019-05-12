Home

Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Renee M. Billings

Renee M. Billings Obituary
Renee Michelle Billings, 28, of Avon, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, from complications due to multiple sclerosis, which she had for several years. Renee loved talking with family and friends about their lives and sharing photos which included her beloved cats, Bella and Zira, and dog Ruger. Renee especially enjoyed movies, TV series, music, and doing hair, make-up and nails. Renee was an avid online gamer and social media participant. Renee was the beloved daughter of Marie Rita Billings of Avon and the late Christopher Matthew Shea; fiancee of Neil Zerran Welch of Avon; cherished granddaughter of Daniel Hollis Billings Jr. of Avon and the late Roberta Mae Oldfield Billings and Florence Cecile Shea; niece of Michelle Roberta Billings Bovey and her husband Robert Helms Bovey of Winchester, Va.; sister of Joyanne Zaccardi and her children Brady and Arianna Otis of Weymouth, Christopher Matthew Bellman of Taunton, and Adam Mitchell Johnstone and his son Austin of N. Attleboro. Renee is also survived and loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. All are welcome to calling hours Friday, May 17, from 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, her memorial service Saturday, May 18, at 2 p.m. in Avon Baptist Church, 119 N. Main St., Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Avon Public Library, 280 West Main St., Avon, MA 02322. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on May 12, 2019
